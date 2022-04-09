Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Portillos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.01. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portillos will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Portillos.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PTLO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,612,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTLO opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92. Portillos has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

