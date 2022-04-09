PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $342.65 Million

Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) will announce $342.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $345.00 million and the lowest is $340.30 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $354.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on PCH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of PCH stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

