Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$114.00 at ATB Capital

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at ATB Capital from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PD. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$82.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.65.

Shares of PD opened at C$97.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.47. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$30.41 and a 1-year high of C$100.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 3.0345106 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total transaction of C$117,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$328,554.50. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total value of C$75,793.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,133,909.76. Insiders sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,104 over the last three months.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

