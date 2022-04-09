Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get Premier alerts:

PINC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Premier has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 148,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at $47,599,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 384,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Premier (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.