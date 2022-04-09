Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.43 and last traded at $40.35. 12,068 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 5,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $45.86.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.