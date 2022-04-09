Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on PROG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,118,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,862,279. The company has a market capitalization of $213.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. Progenity has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

Progenity ( NASDAQ:PROG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Progenity will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Progenity by 285.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,664,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,182 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Progenity by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Progenity by 1,466.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 451,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 422,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

