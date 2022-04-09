Project Pai (PAI) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,799,463,860 coins and its circulating supply is 1,596,373,059 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

