Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proterra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Proterra stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. Proterra has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 9.64.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $68.41 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Proterra will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTRA. Tao Pro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,704,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Proterra by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Proterra by 137,751.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,757,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,490,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

