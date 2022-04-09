Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.38) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 318 ($4.17) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, upped their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 318 ($4.17) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 342.75 ($4.50).

LON PFG opened at GBX 290 ($3.80) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 298.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 330.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £735.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 383.80 ($5.03).

In other news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.83), for a total value of £69,712.08 ($91,425.68).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

