Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. of Pennsylvania is the mid-tier holding company for Prudential Savings Bank. Prudential Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank. “

NASDAQ PBIP opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. Prudential Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $123.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.02.

Prudential Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBIP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,300,000. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 20.7% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 122,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 166.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 8,147.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

