PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PTC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PTC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.11.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $103.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PTC has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $153.73.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.88 million. PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PTC will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,302,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,965,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 44,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 492,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

