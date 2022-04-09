Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Gap Down to $33.52

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.52, but opened at $32.53. Pure Storage shares last traded at $32.87, with a volume of 2,791 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,556,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

