Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.92. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $29.50 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.67.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $293.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.58. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,102,000 after purchasing an additional 613,070 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,490,000 after purchasing an additional 201,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 886,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,473,000 after purchasing an additional 200,285 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

