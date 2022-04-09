Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Navient Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Navient in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.61 on Friday. Navient has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 61,419 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after acquiring an additional 425,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 54,022 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.