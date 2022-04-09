Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Raised by Wedbush

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of argenx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.29) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($5.56). Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($5.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($5.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($5.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($21.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($17.93) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($11.34) EPS.

Get argenx alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARGX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $328.20 on Friday. argenx has a 52-week low of $248.21 and a 52-week high of $356.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at $121,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile (Get Rating)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.