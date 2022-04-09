Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Raised by Wedbush

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of argenx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.29) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($5.56). Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($5.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($5.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($5.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($21.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($17.93) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($11.34) EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARGX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at $121,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
argenx Company Profile (Get Rating)
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.
