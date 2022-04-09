Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Denbury in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

NYSE:DEN opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 95.88 and a beta of 3.45. Denbury has a one year low of $44.71 and a one year high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Denbury by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,485,000 after acquiring an additional 65,404 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Denbury by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 94,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Denbury by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Denbury by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

