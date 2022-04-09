Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KIM. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

