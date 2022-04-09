Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Issued By Truist Financial

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.73.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,387,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

