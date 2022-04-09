Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Reduced by Analyst

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln National in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LNC. Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.85.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average of $69.25. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $56.41 and a 1 year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 133,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,837,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $5,035,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.