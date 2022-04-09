Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.43.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

RGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.10.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $109.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.81. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $74,553,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,056,000 after purchasing an additional 586,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,087,000 after purchasing an additional 508,080 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,995,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,749,000 after purchasing an additional 359,665 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

