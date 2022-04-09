Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after buying an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,145,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,922,000 after acquiring an additional 256,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Relx by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,679,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,460,000 after acquiring an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Relx by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,035,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,894,000 after acquiring an additional 72,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Relx by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,026,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after buying an additional 52,902 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.07) to GBX 2,730 ($35.80) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,804.67.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

