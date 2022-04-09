Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,275,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $91.77 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.07.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.62%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

