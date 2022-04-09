Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 61 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 553.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $299.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.87. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.95 and a 1-year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

