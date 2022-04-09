Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,973.77.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,543.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,519.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1,644.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,277.41 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

