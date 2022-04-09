Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 61.5% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 133,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth about $5,837,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $5,035,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.85.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $64.21 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

