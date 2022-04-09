Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 102.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CABO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cable One by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,421,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 5,503.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 40,451 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cable One by 104.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,776,000 after acquiring an additional 27,165 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 97.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cable One by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 114,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,472.40 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,375.63 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,491.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,652.24.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

