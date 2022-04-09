Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,343 shares of company stock worth $5,082,613. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $83.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.