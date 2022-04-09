Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 14,680 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 199.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of TME stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TME. China Renaissance Securities lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

