Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 328.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,250,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LFC. StockNews.com began coverage on China Life Insurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

