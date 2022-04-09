Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 322,231 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after acquiring an additional 252,752 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,854 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,189,000 after acquiring an additional 56,197 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $793,225.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,834 shares of company stock worth $7,828,262 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.20.

VRTX opened at $280.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $281.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.64. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

