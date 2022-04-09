Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 135.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,325,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,198,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $9,807,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 182,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 53,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.80 and a one year high of $65.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.54.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

