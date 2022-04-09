Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Biogen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,141,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.9% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 40,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Biogen by 24.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 42.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 4.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.67 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.28.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

