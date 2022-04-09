Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 284 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Edison International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,039,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,747,000 after acquiring an additional 375,474 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

EIX opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average is $63.65. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $72.03.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

