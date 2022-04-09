Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 374 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.55 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.65. The company has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

