Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 904,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,083,000 after acquiring an additional 35,599 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $756,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.