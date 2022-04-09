Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Stellantis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 9.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLA opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

STLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

