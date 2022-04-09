Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Given New C$3.60 Price Target at Cormark

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$3.35 to C$3.60 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cormark currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

QTRH stock opened at C$2.47 on Friday. Quarterhill has a twelve month low of C$2.03 and a twelve month high of C$2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$281.29 million and a P/E ratio of -12.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is -25.64%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

