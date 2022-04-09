Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 794.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,721 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,618,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,908,000 after acquiring an additional 114,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,652 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,678 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,126,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,508,000 after buying an additional 114,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,867,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,013,000 after buying an additional 414,824 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About Organon & Co. (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.