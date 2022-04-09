Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 32,752 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 311.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,752 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.15% of Boot Barn worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $53,061,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,827,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 706,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,748,000 after purchasing an additional 253,169 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,632,000 after purchasing an additional 188,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

BOOT opened at $93.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.92. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.72 and a one year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

