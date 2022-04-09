Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 233,070 First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 233,070 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.18% of First Hawaiian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 151.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,561 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $38,075,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,743,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,416 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,162,000 after acquiring an additional 876,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth about $15,688,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.62 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

