Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 93,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $30.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89.

