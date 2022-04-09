Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 2,453.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 750,026 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.12% of Vipshop worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,111,000 after buying an additional 4,397,543 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,341,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vipshop by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,811,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,969,000. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

Shares of VIPS opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

