Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $5.84 Million in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 259,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,843,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in News in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in News by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in News by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

