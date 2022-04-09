Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,436 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,054 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $294,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,449 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.00.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $411.45 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.78 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $404.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.79.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

