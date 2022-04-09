Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 4,018 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $252.29 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.02 and its 200-day moving average is $248.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.39.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

