Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $148.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE DGX traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.70.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.97%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.