RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $32.08 million and approximately $512,840.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00046076 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.62 or 0.07543546 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,262.01 or 0.99794382 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

