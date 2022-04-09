Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 85,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 486,062 shares.The stock last traded at $18.56 and had previously closed at $18.99.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Ranpak alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.

In related news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.