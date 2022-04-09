Raymond James Downgrades Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has C$1.15 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.65.

Separately, CIBC set a C$1.65 target price on shares of Ascot Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Shares of AOT stock opened at C$0.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.19. Ascot Resources has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$413.26 million and a P/E ratio of -118.75.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.