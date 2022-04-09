Raymond James Raises SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $26.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.27.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.70 and a beta of 1.99. SunPower has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $34.61.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,756,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SunPower by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.